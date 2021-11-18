Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $22.67 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and $516,174.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00037340 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005510 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,649,614 coins and its circulating supply is 18,313,295 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.