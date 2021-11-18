Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $278,320.84 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 2,425,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.