Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:NEO opened at C$21.44 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$11.94 and a 1-year high of C$21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.13. The firm has a market cap of C$814.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

