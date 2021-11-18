NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the October 14th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 70.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 81.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in NeoGames by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $822.65 million and a P/E ratio of 91.22.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

