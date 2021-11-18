Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading 14.5% Higher

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 367,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 300,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

