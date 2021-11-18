Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

