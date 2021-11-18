Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.
Nestlé stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.