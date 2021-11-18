NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.75 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,239. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetScout Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

