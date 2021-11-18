Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.51. 828,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,618,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

