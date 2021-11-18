New BitShares (NBS) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.24 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $55.68 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,390.28 or 0.99856558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.59 or 0.07068736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

