New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

