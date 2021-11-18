New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.
Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.31%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.
New Jersey Resources Company Profile
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.
