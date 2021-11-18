NewYorkCoin (NYC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.48 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $51,562.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.60 or 0.00361810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

