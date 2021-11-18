Nexo Price Hits $2.95 on Top Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00005215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $19.03 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

