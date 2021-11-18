NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,907.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.13 or 0.00985789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00261543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001038 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028519 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.