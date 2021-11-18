Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $987.21

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 987.21 ($12.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.94). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81), with a volume of 61,219 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,147.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 987.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -246.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.43%.

In other news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total transaction of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

