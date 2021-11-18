NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Given New C$6.20 Price Target at Cormark

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 target price on NextSource Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

Shares of NextSource Materials stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.44. 114,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,213. NextSource Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.