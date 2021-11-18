NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,998.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $64,998.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00222943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00088708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

