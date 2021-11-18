Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the October 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. Nidec has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

