Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKLA opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Nikola has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

