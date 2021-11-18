Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $60.35 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $60.35 million and $1.26 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,034.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.19 or 0.06970284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.23 or 0.00363970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.23 or 0.00965332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00083039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00401936 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00259228 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,203,099,417 coins and its circulating supply is 8,588,849,417 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

