Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.44

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

