Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NKTX stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

