Nord Finance Price Tops $4.51 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00007562 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $12.53 million and $1.06 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00068773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00070470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,419.76 or 0.99623798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.44 or 0.07010651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

