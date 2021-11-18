Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 88.9% in October

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the October 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.20 ($13.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

