Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Nordex stock remained flat at $$17.45 during trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Nordex has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

