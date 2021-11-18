Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRDXF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Nordex has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

