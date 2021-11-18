Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)’s (NENTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF remained flat at $$54.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

