Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.66

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.66 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.14). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “house stock” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.66. The stock has a market cap of £47.67 million and a PE ratio of -328.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

