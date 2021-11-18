NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.95 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

