NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

