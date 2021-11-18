Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NVFY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Nova LifeStyle has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 228.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

