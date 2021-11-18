Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVOS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,405. Novo Integrated Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

