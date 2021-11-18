Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.43

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 433446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Novonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.