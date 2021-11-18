NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.70

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $13.03. NSK shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 2,344 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get NSK alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.