NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.70

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $13.03. NSK shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 2,344 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.
