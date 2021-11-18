Nsure.Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

