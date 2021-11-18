Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro Sells 18,841 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Carl Petro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,202,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,969,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,751,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,587,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.