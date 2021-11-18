Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro Sells 39,301 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Joseph Carl Petro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99.
NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.
