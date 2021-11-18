Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro Sells 39,301 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Carl Petro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 430.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 200,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

