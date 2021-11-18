Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,881 shares of company stock worth $15,360,176. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

