Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $21.41 million and $477,720.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00226029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

