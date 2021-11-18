Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NVG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,388. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

