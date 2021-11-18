Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Mesa Laboratories worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB stock opened at $311.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.61 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $327.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,625. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

