Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.