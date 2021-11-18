Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Franchise Group worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

