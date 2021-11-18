Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,359 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of EverQuote worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EverQuote by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $200,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $297,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 164,322 shares of company stock worth $2,572,060 and have sold 32,123 shares worth $628,956. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

