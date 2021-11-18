Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NXQ opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the third quarter worth $158,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter worth $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.