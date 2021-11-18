Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Up 72.6% in October

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NES opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 179.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

