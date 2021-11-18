Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Up 72.6% in October

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:NES opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.15.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
