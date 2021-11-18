NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 399.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.34.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $292.61 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

