NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given a $360.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) received a $360.00 price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.61.

NVDA traded up $26.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $318.79. 1,591,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $794.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $103,681,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

