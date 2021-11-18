NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.21.

NVDA stock opened at $292.61 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,200,218,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

