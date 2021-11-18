NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.21.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

