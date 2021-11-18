NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.21.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.37 and a 200-day moving average of $204.68. The company has a market cap of $729.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

